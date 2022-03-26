IPL 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Men's Hockey Team, Lovlina Borgohain Honoured By BCCI

IPL 2022 got underway in Mumbai on Saturday night with the big match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Both teams are being led by new captains as Shreyas Iyer starts his stint with KKR this season, while CSK veteran Jadeja took over from MS Dhoni just a few days back.

Even as the two players marshalled their troops on the field, the BCCI took some time to felicitate India's 2020 Tokyo Olympics stars on the sidelines of the match.