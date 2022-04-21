IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Elect to Bowl First Against Winless Mumbai Indians
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians come into this match having lost their first six matches this season.
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 33 of IPL 2022 being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
CSK have made two changes leaving out Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan to bring in Dwaine Pretorius and Mitch Santner.
"We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. We have a couple of changes in place of Moeen and Jordan, Pretorius and Santner come in," said Jadeja at the toss.
Rohit Sharma says even his line-up has three changes with Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen and Daniel Sams playing today.
"The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first here in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Riley Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back," said Rohit.
"Whenever we make those changes we see if we can find the right balance. We don't want to compromise on our batting and at the same time don't want to compromise on our bowling, we try and keep that intact with five bowling options," he added.
The start of the season has been far from ideal for Mumbai, who are at the bottom of the points table with six defeats in as many matches while Chennai have just one win in six games. The Rohit Sharma-led side need to win every single match hereon to avoid an early exit from IPL 2022.
Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
(With inputs from IANS)
