2022 May Not Be the Year for IPL Giants Mumbai Indians: What Has Gone Wrong?

November 10 2020 – the last time when the Mumbai Indians lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, there were wide discussions about the Rohit Sharma-led side being not only the most dominant team in the IPL but in the history of T20 cricket.

It was their third IPL trophy in four years and their fifth overall, and the team appeared to be invincible. They had a win percentage of 68.75 percent that year. Delhi Capitals stood at the second place with just 52.94 percent.

Through the four years of domination between 2017 and 2020, the team had also sported the second-best batting strike rate and bowling economy rate.

Even when CSK were at their most dominant, between 2010 and 2013, the team had only won 60.87 percent of their matches, significantly less than Mumbai Indians in their prime.