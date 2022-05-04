IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Wins Toss; CSK Ask RCB to Bat First in Pune
MS Dhoni is playing his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Pune.
CSK have brought in Moeen Ali instead of Mitch Santner as the only change for the day. RCB on the other hand have made no changes.
MS Dhoni is making 200th appearance in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and this makes him just the second player to play as many games for a single franchise in the competition. The other being Virat Kohli for RCB. They’re both playing each other today.
“We will bowl first. It stops a bit initially. And it's one of the venues where toss doesn't matter much because it's an open ground so the dew sets in pretty late. One change, in place of Santner we have Moeen. We have had partnerships and we want to be more consistent,” Dhoni said.
“Not sure about the toss to be honest. We were considering batting first tonight. Same team,” Faf du Plessis said.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.