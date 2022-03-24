IPL 2022: MS Dhoni 'Picks' Ravindra Jadeja to Captain Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2022: CSK clarifies in the statement that MS Dhoni will continue to represent CSK 'this season and beyond'.
A big leadership change in the Chennai Super Kings franchise ahead of IPL 2022 with MS Dhoni handing over the team's captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja.
In a formal statement released on Thursday afternoon, the franchise states that, 'MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team'.
'Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,' it further adds.
Dhoni had been the captain of CSK since the inception of the league in 2008 and has already retired from international cricket, in August 2020.
Under his captaincy, Chennai won the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 apart from winning two now-defunct Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.
CSK will open their IPL 2022 campaign against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a re-match of the 2021 IPL final at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.