IPL 2022: Mohsin Khan, Another Young Left-Arm Pacer Impresses On Big Stage

Incidentally, Mohsin is not the only young India fast bowler who has done well in the IPL 2022. Apart from Mohsin, Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Khaleel Ahmed (DC), Yash Dayal (GT), T. Natarajan (SRH) are the other Indian left-arm pacers, who have been impactful performers for their respective teams.



The left-arm fast bowlers bring a different dimension to the game and often create troubles for the right-handed batters, with their effective angles. Traditionally, most of them have been match winners for their teams.



Mohsin, who plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh, made his debut for the state in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare trophy. He had got the eye-balls popping out for him with a haul of 13 wickets from 8 games in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2018. Thereafter, the Moradabad pacer got a call-up from Mumbai Indians, who picked him for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs ahead of IPL 2018 but didn't get the opportunity to play there.



Mohsin was brought on board for Rs 20 lakh by LSG in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He has played two matches in the ongoing season for the team and picked just one wicket but certainly has shown that he has a bright future ahead of him.