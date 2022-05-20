IPL 2022: Moeen Ali Scores 93; Rajasthan Royals Restrict CSK to 150/6
Moeen Ali scored a 19-ball half-century against Rajasthan Royals.
Moeen Ali was on song in the Chennai Super Kings’ final game in IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals, scoring a brilliant 93 off 56 deliveries at the Brabourne Stadium. Riding on the Englishman’s runs, CSK scored 150/6 while for RR it was Obed McCoy and Yuzvendra Chahal who were among the pick of the bowlers.
Batting first, CSK got off to a great start as Devon Conway and Moeen Ali were at it after Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for 2 by Trent Boult, caught behind by Sanju Samson. While Conway fed Moeen the strike, the Englishman was firing on all cylinders and marching along towards a big one.
Moeen absolutely cut loose at the end of the powerplay, scoring 26 runs from one over of Boult, hitting 1 six and five fours. That brutal assault saw him bring up his half-century off 19 deliveries as CSK finished the powerplay at 75/1. Conway had the best seat in the house. R Ashwin, who conceded 16 in his first over, bounced back after that with the wicket of Conway, trapped LBW for 14.
Obed McCoy then sent back N Jagadeesan for 1 and Ambati Rayudu was packed off for 3 off Yuzvendra Chahal, all of which resulted in Moeen Ali slowing down at the other end. The left-hander though had MS Dhoni walking in.
Moeen and Dhoni began to rebuild and went almost seven and a half overs without a boundary, before MS whacked Chahal over mid-wicket for a four in the 15th over. With 5 overs to go, CSK were 117/4.
By the end of the 16th CSK had got 120 but it was worrying for Moeen, who was marching on towards a century, but hadn’t hit a boundary since a little after the 7th over. Moeen managed to fix that in the next over, helping it away to fine-leg off McCoy, who completed the over with 3 dots, as CSK continued to find it hard to get going.
Looking to cut loose against Chahal, the veteran Dhoni mistimed one and was caught in the deep for 26 off 28 with one over to go and the score on 146/5. Moeen departed off the next ball, caught at long off by Riyan Parag for 93 off McCoy. The left arm pacer finished the final over, conceding only 4 runs as CSK posted 150/6.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.