IPL 2022 Auction: No Takers for Steve Smith so far, Goes Unsold in First Round

One of the best batters in red-ball cricket without a doubt, Australian Steve Smith has not always lived up to his potential in the shortest format.

A part of the Delhi franchise, after a couple of years at Rajasthan since he returned from the ban due to ball-tampering, Smith has had three ordinary seasons by his standards. Overall in a 103 games in the IPL, Smith has scored 2,485 runs with one hundred and 11 fifties along side.

The Australian didn’t always feature in Delhi’s plans in 2021 but has been one of the main stays in the national team.