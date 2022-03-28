IPL 2022: Malinga Making Things Easier for Me as Captain, Says Sanju Samson

"We have watched people like Lasith and Kumar Sangakkara in action while growing up and admired the things they did on field. Lasith especially makes bowling look so easy. Now they are here to help youngsters like us in this team to understand their game better. Whatever chats we had with Lasith, he makes bowling look very simple and easy and that it gives a lot of clarity for every bowler in the side," said Samson in the pre-season virtual press conference.



Samson revealed how a point made by Malinga captured his attention and thoughts as a captain. "I have been really inspired by his mantra -- 'There are only 2 types of batters: one is right-handed and other is left-handed and you need to only learn to bowl to two of them'. It is such an exciting and interesting point made by him. He definitely is making a lot of things easier for me as a captain like in understanding bowlers, their strengths and weaknesses and is adding a lot of value to our franchise."



Rajasthan, the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, will open their campaign against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Talking about the opening match at MCA Stadium, Samson felt it could aid pacers due to the wind factor.



"Pune is a bit different with an open ground and wind can play a big factor. Also at the start of the tournament, the pitches will be fresh because they have to last for two months. So we should expect some assistance for fast bowlers as well but it could prove to be a high-scoring wicket."