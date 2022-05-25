IPL 2022: Rain Delays Toss of Lucknow vs Bangalore Knock-Out Game
The winner of the match will be Rajasthan Royals on Friday for a spot in the Final.
Kolkata rains have continued on from yesterday and while it didn't interrupt the first Qualifier between Gujarat and Rajasthan, the start of the Eliminator between Lucknow and Bangalore has been delayed due to rain.
The teams were on the field and warming up a little while back but light showers have forced the covers to be brought on.
Lucknow Super Giants, who are playing their first IPL season, finished third after the league stage of IPL 2022, with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, bagged the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game.
The winner of the Eliminator will meet Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
