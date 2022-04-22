IPL 2022: Lack of Runs from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Hurting Mumbai Indians

After the match against Chennai, head coach Mahela Jayawardene was unperturbed by the lack of runs from Sharma and Kishan. "To be honest, it's been up and down, Ishan did well the first couple of games but has been on a slide. Ro (Rohit Sharma) is hitting the ball well has gotten good starts with 15-20 runs but not been able to convert. When that happens, when you get out early, you feel nothing is going your way."



Jayawardene, an ace batter for Sri Lanka in his playing days, insisted that the duo have been timing the ball well in practice sessions. "I have been a batter and that's part and parcel of the game. I will be concerned when they are not hitting the ball well or if they don't have the confidence but both of them have been batting well out there in the middle and in the nets."



Jayawardene feels that Mumbai has to back Sharma and Kishan to overcome their bad patch and get back to scoring ways by following their usual processes. "You need to back the ability and give them confidence. These are guys who have played a lot of IPL games, and understand what needs to be done. It will turn around. Get in every day, go through the processes and work hard."



With a return fixture against Lucknow Super Giants coming at their home ground, the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai will be hoping that it propels Sharma and Kishan to find their groove with them now virtually out of the competition.

(With IANS Inputs)