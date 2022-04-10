IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Picks 4 as Delhi Capitals Hand KKR 44-Run Defeat

The two left-handers added 55 runs in quick time, hitting quite a few boundaries and sixes in the process. Pant though could not carry on after a 14-ball 27 and was caught by Umesh Yadav of the bowling of Andre Russell in the 13th over. Off the next over, Sunil Narine dismissed Lalit Yadav for 1, while Warner had completed his fifty, the first this season, and was hoping to finish strongly.

Rovman Powell and Warner took 10 off Chakravarthy’s final over before the right hander dismissed by Narine for 8, caught in the deep while trying to clear the ropes. Back came Umesh Yadav into the attack in the 17th over, and knocked over Warner for 61 from 45 deliveries, as KKR continued to peg back DC after their superb start.

After a few good overs for KKR, it was Shardul Thakur, who smashed Umesh for a couple of sixes to give his side the momentum on the home stretch. Axar joined in too with Umesh’s final over costing 23 runs.

Axar (22* of 14 balls) and Shardul (29* of 11 balls) eventually put on a stand of 49 of 20 balls, with the right hander finishing things off with a six of Pat Cummins, pushing the total to 215/5.

In response, KKR and Ajinkya Rahane had quite the eventful start with Mustafizur Rahman taking the first over. The left-arm pacer had a couple of appeals referred and both turned down in the first two deliveries of the innings as KKR looked for a bright start. Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer had their task cut out in a stiff chase.

Iyer was the more aggressive in a short 21-run stand, hitting two sixes and a four before Khaleel Ahmed had him caught by Axar Patel in the third over. A couple of overs later, Rahane was knocked over by Khaleel for 8 as KKR were in a spot of bother.