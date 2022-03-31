IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav Among the Impressive Performers So Far
Kuldeep Yadav has bounced back strongly at the start of the 2022 season of the IPL.
Every season in the IPL throws up some interesting themes, as players from across the world look to make their mark in what is among the most watched tournaments in white-ball cricket. Captaincy and impactful performances have been among the biggest talking points over the years, and similarly this season as well.
It’s after a long while that Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni aren’t captaining a franchise in the tournament with Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja taking over at Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.
While that’s been much discussed, the opening week has seen some of the players, who weren’t at their best, roll back the clock and produce some scintillating performances.
Here’s a look at some of the most enjoyable performances from the first set of games in IPL 2022.
Kuldeep Yadav
Once one of India’s most potent spinners, the left-armer has not had the best couple of years, with his confidence at an all time low. However, IPL 2022 started off very differently for Kuldeep, when he faced up to Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians.
Kuldeep, who hardly ever got a look in with KKR, is now with Delhi Capitals and on his first day at work, struck telling blows. Kuldeep dismissed Rohit, Anmolpreet Singh and Kieron Pollard to break the back of the Mumbai batting at the Brabourne stadium. While the wickets were key for the cause, it was also a glimpse of Kuldeep returning to his dangerous-self, which has troubled batters a lot before. The trickery and smile is back after a long time, and Kuldeep’s making his point clear this season.
Umesh Yadav
Largely earmarked as a red-ball bowler, the Nagpur man had said that this season of the IPL is when he really hopes to make a splash in white-ball cricket. Umesh has seen it all in Indian cricket, and is using his experience to great effect.
Leading the attack for KKR, Umesh has been among the pick of the bowlers in the first rounds for his franchise and is also making an impact with big scalps. Against CSK, he sent Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway packing early on and then gave his side some hope in a low-scoring thriller against RCB, when he dismissed Anuj Rawat and then accounted for the big wicket of Virat Kohli. 4 wickets in 2 games has seen his season kick off in the right direction!
Dinesh Karthik
The former KKR skipper’s batting abilities are well documented, however, for a major chunk of the last two seasons he did not enjoy his time with the franchise. At the mega-auction he was picked by RCB, and they have seemingly brought out the dangerous batter back again.
RCB are looking to use him in the later stages of the innings, as a finisher, and Karthik, who has also been doing commentary stints in the recent months, has not disappointed. He bludgeoned Punjab’s bowling with a quickfire 32 not out in the first game and then played an invaluable hand of 14 not out against KKR, to help RCB register a win. While it is difficult to see him make it back into the Indian squad, Karthik is well and truly rolling back the clock.
MS Dhoni
Captain cool’s leadership skills is one of the things that has been a big part in making him the legend that he is. However, in recent years, his batting powers have diminished a fair bit, wherein, he is no more as dangerous in the slog overs.
In what could be his last season in the CSK colours as a player, especially after giving up the captaincy, MSD played a very big hand in keeping the game alive for his side against KKR. While all the batters struggled a fair amount, the former skipper brought out some of his best strokes, to score an unbeaten half-century. Unfortunately, it did not help CSK win the game, but could this be the start of one last grand season?
