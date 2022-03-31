IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav Among the Impressive Performers So Far

Dinesh Karthik

The former KKR skipper’s batting abilities are well documented, however, for a major chunk of the last two seasons he did not enjoy his time with the franchise. At the mega-auction he was picked by RCB, and they have seemingly brought out the dangerous batter back again.

RCB are looking to use him in the later stages of the innings, as a finisher, and Karthik, who has also been doing commentary stints in the recent months, has not disappointed. He bludgeoned Punjab’s bowling with a quickfire 32 not out in the first game and then played an invaluable hand of 14 not out against KKR, to help RCB register a win. While it is difficult to see him make it back into the Indian squad, Karthik is well and truly rolling back the clock.

MS Dhoni

Captain cool’s leadership skills is one of the things that has been a big part in making him the legend that he is. However, in recent years, his batting powers have diminished a fair bit, wherein, he is no more as dangerous in the slog overs.

In what could be his last season in the CSK colours as a player, especially after giving up the captaincy, MSD played a very big hand in keeping the game alive for his side against KKR. While all the batters struggled a fair amount, the former skipper brought out some of his best strokes, to score an unbeaten half-century. Unfortunately, it did not help CSK win the game, but could this be the start of one last grand season?