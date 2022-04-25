IPL 2022: Knackered Rohit Sharma Needs To Rekindle His Joy for the Game

After Mumbai Indians' sixth loss in IPL 2022, which almost pushed them to a point of no return with regards to the playoff qualification race, this is what an exhausted-looking Rohit Sharma had to say in the post-match presentation ceremony:

"I'm trying to prepare myself in the way I prepare for every game, that is no different. It's not coming off, I take the full responsibility of not putting the team in the situation of what they expect from me. I back myself to go out there and enjoy the game and do what I have been doing all these years. It's important to keep looking forward. It's not the end of the world, we have come back before and we will try and come back again."

Unfortunately for the Mumbai Indians and the Rohit Sharma fans, the words rung hollow. If there is one thing the MI captain is not doing on the field, it is enjoying his cricket.

You see a proactive, energetic and chuckling captain in India Blues and then contrast it with Rohit Sharma in MI's royal blue kit, shoulders drooped, without a spring in his step, and he cuts the sorry image of a defeated man.

This is what eight consecutive losses can do to you. But, Rohit ought to find the fun of the bat and the ball again, precisely why he began his cricketing journey on the maidans of Mumbai.

What isn't helping his cause is his returns with bat in hand. Mind you, this is the same Rohit Sharma who sits right at the top of the run-scoring charts in T20 Internationals across all teams with 3313 runs and has smashed 435 runs from 12 matches at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 145.97 post his twin failures against Pakistan and New Zealand at the beginning of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

After India's slow going in the aforementioned WC matches, Rohit Sharma made a concerted effort to go after the bowlers in the powerplay. In fact, in his six T20I innings after the two disappointments, he struck at 168.78 in the powerplay with the help of 22 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Sharma decided to follow the same template coming into the IPL as well, with a 32-ball 41 in his first outing against Delhi Capitals. But, things began to go south from then on.