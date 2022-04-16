IPL 2022: KL Rahul Scores Unbeaten 103 as Lucknow Post 199/4 Against Mumbai

Batting first, the Lucknow Super Giants got off to a brisk start with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock making good use of the powerplay. The experienced openers went along at good clip, scoring at about 10 runs an over, playing some exquisite shots around the ground.

De Kock brought up the 50 for LSG in the sixth over with a six but squandered a start when he was trapped LBW by Fabian Allen for 24 of 13 balls. Captain Rahul at the other end was going along in his merry way, setting up to bat through the innings, and was joined by Manish Pandey.

While Rahul held strong at one end and kept finding the fence at regular intervals, Pandey started quickly and crucially kept the momentum going, as both batters ran hard between the wickets.

Pandey smashed six boundaries, keeping up the momentum from de Kock’s cameo, in his 29-ball stay for 38, putting a brisk 72-run stand with Rahul, laying the platform for a strong finish. Pandey was knocked over by Murugan Ashwin in the 14th over. Rahul meanwhile got to his fifty in the 12th over and the cut loose and was particularly harsh on Allen.