IPL 2022: KL Rahul Led Lucknow Super Giants Face Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans

Strength



One of the biggest plus points for Gujarat has been assembling a high-quality bowling attack. They have express pace in Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph, while Mohammed Shami could be probing with his line and length.



In the spin department, they have a world-class leggie in Rashid Khan, a handy off-spinner in Jayant Yadav and a promising left-arm spinner in the domestic circuit, R. Sai Kishore.



They also have fast bowling all-rounders in captain Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and Dominic Drakes, besides the leg-spin of Rahul Tewatia to bank upon. Decent back-ups include Varun Aaron, Noor Ahmed and uncapped players Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan and Darshan Nalkande.



Weakness



England opener Jason Roy pulling out of the tournament means that Gujarat's batting looks a little thin. It means that Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade will open alongside Shubman Gill with his replacement Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the mix.



For number three, there seems to be a three-way battle between Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar and uncapped Karnataka batter Abhinav Manohar, who are unproved entities in that position in IPL. Though Gujarat have other middle-order batsmen in Pandya and David Miller, the responsibility lies with the batters before them not to leave too much work for the finishers.



Opportunity



Gujarat Titans are beginning their IPL journey on a fresh slate. Their captain and coaching staff too are donning new roles, which gives them the chance to excel without any burden of expectations.



Threat:



Pandya is making a comeback to competitive cricket after the Men's T20 World Cup in October last year. Since then, he has been working on his fitness. A major chunk of Gujarat's balance depends on how many matches Pandya plays in IPL 2022. Gujarat also need to take care of the fitness of players like Gill, Shankar and Ferguson, who have served long injury lay-offs in the recent past. Injury to any of their main players can prove disastrous.