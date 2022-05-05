IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Wins Toss; Asks Delhi to Bat First Against SRH

The game also pits David Warner against his old employers Sunrisers Hyderabad, with whom things ended in a bitter manner. He had been there since 2014.

“We will bowl first, dew could be coming later on, something early in the surface and we'll look to exploit it. We've taken positives from the losses and moved on, looking to come back well today. Three changes for us. They're excited to get an opportunity, and have worked hard at the nets. There is a lot to play for in every game and every team, looking to make those small improvements,” Kane Williamson said at the toss.

“We're happy to bat first, nothing much changes for us - we have 4 changes. Shaw, Axar, Mustafizur and Sakariya aren't playing. Nortje, Mandeep, Ripal Patel and Khaleel are in - some are forced changes due to injuries particularly Axar Patel, and few are because of the wicket. There is nothing much to talk, you can only learn from your mistakes and keep improving,” Rishabh Pant said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik