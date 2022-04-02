IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's 100 & Ashwin-Chahal Duo Help RR Register Win Against MI

A quiet few deliveries followed after the wicket, before Shimron Hetmyer took on Pollard in the 17th over and scored 26 runs off it, with two huge sixes and three boundaries to help push the score towards 170. Mills was given the same treatment in the next over from the southpaw to start with before the bowler brought things back and kept it down to only 12 in the over.

Off the next over, Buttler completed his century of 66 balls before Bumrah castled Hetmyer for 35 of 14 deliveries of the next ball. A few deliveries later, Buttler was knocked over by Bumrah for 100, as the Royals were quickly losing momentum at a crucial stage. And the 19th over finished with R Ashwin being runout, the third RR wicket to fall in Bumrah’s final over.

The Royals added 8 more to the cause but lost two more wickets to Mills in the final over, as the hopes of a 200+ score faded away and they finished with 193.

In response, Mumbai got off to a quick-ish start but also lost a couple of early wickets. While Ishan Kishan was doing his thing at one end, captain Rohit could not add more than 10 to the cause and was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the second over. In the fourth, with the score at 40, Mumbai lost another as Anmolpreet Singh was caught by Padikkal for 5.

From then on in, the unheralded Tilak Varma and Kishan had to steady the ship and keep the scoreboard moving as well, and they did just that. The two left handers were putting on a show and Varma, after he got set, was scoring at a faster rate than the senior partner.

The experienced spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal could not do much to restrict the two left handers, who put on a stand of 81 runs of 54 deliveries, to ensure the Royals would not edge ahead after the early wickets. Mumbai remember were without the talented Suryakumar Yadav as well.