IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Picks 5 Wickets as Mumbai Indians Restrict KKR to 165/9
India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on fire and put on a masterclass at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday evening, as he picked a 5-wicket haul to restrict KKR to 165/9. Bumrah picked 3 wickets in his third over which was also a maiden before wrapping up the innings in the 20th with a 1-run over. Bumrah’s figures read 5/10 at the end of the innings.
KKR meanwhile had made 5 changes to the XI while Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL for Mumbai Indians.
Batting first, KKR got off to a blazing start with openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer taking the attack to the MI bowlers. Iyer, especially, was in the mood to score some quick runs and raced off the block during his cameo.
The KKR openers were scoring at around 10 runs an over with Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya and Riley Meredith, all went for plenty of runs. However, it was Kartikeya who got the first breakthrough in the sixth over. Iyer looked to go big again after hitting a six before that and miscued it, which was caught by Sams, sending the southpaw back for 43 off 24 balls.
After the powerplay, the run-rate dipped as Rahane and Nitish Rana struggled to keep the momentum going. And just after the midway point, KKR lost Rahane, bowled trying a reverse sweep off Kartikeya for 25 off 24 balls.
KKR were 87/2 with Shreyas Iyer joining Rana, and looking to up the ante in the second half of the innings. The duo put on 36 runs in just over 3 overs, before M Ashwin struck, cleaning up the captain for 6, caught behind sharply by Ishan Kishan.
Andre Russell finished off the 14th with a couple of lusty blows to get started, as KKR were setting up for the final 6. The big hitting Russell though last all of 5 balls and scored 9 before Bumrah sent him packing. Before the over was out Bumrah’s well directed bouncer claimed Rana’s wicket for 43.
Rinku Singh and Sheldon Jackson tried their best to take on the bowling but Bumrah struck again, picking his third wicket, as the wicket-keeper batter made his way back to the hut for 5. Off the third ball of the over, Burmah snared Pat Cummins’ wicket for 0 and then off the next delivery Sunil Narine found him too hot to handle, packed off for a golden duck, caught and bowled. Bumrah had one more over to go with 5 wickets in the bag but no hat-trick as Tim Southee negotiated that.
KKR were all over the place after a good start and Bumrah was the wrecker in chief. Southee was dismissed in the next over while Rinku Singh was doing his best to drive the score along on his own. KKR could add only 1 more to the total in the final over and finished with 165/9 with Rinku unbeaten on 23.
