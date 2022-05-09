IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Picks 5 Wickets as Mumbai Indians Restrict KKR to 165/9

Batting first, KKR got off to a blazing start with openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer taking the attack to the MI bowlers. Iyer, especially, was in the mood to score some quick runs and raced off the block during his cameo.

The KKR openers were scoring at around 10 runs an over with Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya and Riley Meredith, all went for plenty of runs. However, it was Kartikeya who got the first breakthrough in the sixth over. Iyer looked to go big again after hitting a six before that and miscued it, which was caught by Sams, sending the southpaw back for 43 off 24 balls.

After the powerplay, the run-rate dipped as Rahane and Nitish Rana struggled to keep the momentum going. And just after the midway point, KKR lost Rahane, bowled trying a reverse sweep off Kartikeya for 25 off 24 balls.

KKR were 87/2 with Shreyas Iyer joining Rana, and looking to up the ante in the second half of the innings. The duo put on 36 runs in just over 3 overs, before M Ashwin struck, cleaning up the captain for 6, caught behind sharply by Ishan Kishan.