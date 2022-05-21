IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Picks 3 as Mumbai Indians Restrict Delhi to 159/7

Batting first, the Delhi Capitals did not get off the best start, losing David Warner to Daniel Sams for 5 and then Mitch Marsh departed for a golden duck. The return of Prithvi Shaw saw him get off to his usual quick start at his end, but he became Bumrah’s second wicket, caught behind for 24.

Sarfaraz Khan ended the powerplay with a six of Bumrah, to push Delhi to 37/3. Sarfaraz and Rishabh Pant had to rebuild from here on in, and that resulted in a couple of quiet overs. The pressure kept building too with Sarfaraz looking to break the shackles, as Pant was setting up for a big one.

A 19-run partnership between the two came to an end when Mayank Markande struck, sending Sarfaraz back to the hut for 10. Rovman Powell joined the captain and the duo dug in so that there would not be another wobble and went about setting up the platform for the slog overs. Powell and Pant put on 56 in just over six overs with DC at 106/4 after 15 overs.