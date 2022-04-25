IPL 2022: Kishan's Form & Lack of Support for Big Guns Hurting Mumbai Indians

While Rohit Sharma has not been a towering figure as a batter in the IPL, one of the players who has consistently performed has been Suryakumar Yadav, who this season also has been fighting a lone battle.

Sky, as he is often called, has been one of the mainstays for the Mumbai batting for a few years now and that is unlikely to change any time soon either. Among the most prolific in the MI side, he started his season a couple of games late due to injury but that hasn’t had much effect on his batting.

However, earlier, Surya had the likes of Ishan Kishan, the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard scoring impactful runs around him. This season, that has been missing for the MI side. A part of the engine room has been dealt a massive blow with the Pandya brothers now turning out for different franchises, which has meant the responsibility on Suryakumar has gone up.

Young Tilak Varma has been impressive, as has the South African Dewald Brewis, but neither have been able to have the kind of impact that the Pandya brothers coupled with Pollard had previously.

After 8 games, the only two MI batters in the top 10 among the run-getters are Tilak Varma and Suryakumar, at fourth and ninth respectively, well off the pace from the likes of KL Rahul and Jos Buttler, or even Hardik, who has been scoring plenty of runs for Gujarat.