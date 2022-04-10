IPL 2022: Harshal Patel Leaves Bio-Bubble After Demise of Family Member

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member.



According to a Dainik Jagran report, Harshal has lost his sister, who was not well for quite some time. The pacer left the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.

Harshal Patel has picked 6 wickets in the first four games for RCB.