ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022: Harshal Patel Leaves Bio-Bubble After Demise of Family Member

Harshal Patel has picked 6 wickets in the first four games for RCB.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Harshal Patel has been in good form for RCB</p></div>
i

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, Harshal has lost his sister, who was not well for quite some time. The pacer left the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.

Harshal Patel has picked 6 wickets in the first four games for RCB.

Also Read

BCCI Set for Windfall From IPL Media Rights But Here’s Where They Can Spend It

BCCI Set for Windfall From IPL Media Rights But Here’s Where They Can Spend It
ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year old Harshal, who leads Haryana in the domestic cricket, has been one of the most improved cricketer in the last two years.

The all-rounder also has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons and the franchise bought him back in the mega auction for Rs 10.75 cr.

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB will face Chennai Super Kings in their next match on Tuesday.

Also Read

Mumbai Indians Lose to RCB, Slump to Their Fourth Defeat of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians Lose to RCB, Slump to Their Fourth Defeat of IPL 2022
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×