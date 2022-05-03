IPL 2022: Table-Toppers Gujarat Titans Elect to Bat First vs Punjab Kings

Match 48 of IPL 2022 is now underway with table-toppers Gujarat Titans taking on Punjab Kings, who are placed eighth in the IPL standings, coming into this match.

This is the 10th fixture of the season for both teams and Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

"Going to bat first, don't think dew will play a big role. Have to always stay on top of our games, can't be complacent. A lot of things have gone our way, but it could've gone the other way as well," said Hardik at the toss.

When asked about his bowling, the GT skipper said, "I'm quite close to bowling now, but given our standing in the table, I don't want to rush myself. Have the luxury of taking a couple of games off."

On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal led Punjab also didn't make any change in their team for this match.

"Wanted to bowl first. Have lost 8 tosses out of 10. We are playing good, aggressive cricket. Just that we haven't seized key moments. Pretty there's enough talent to go a long way if we seize those key moments. Same team," said Agarwal.