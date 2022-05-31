IPL 2022: Ashish Nehra, the Mind Behind Gujarat Titans' Success

Nehra even had become a 'meme' content for many social media users, who perhaps didn't see him play and deliver for India at crucial junctures' and just saw him as a cricket analyst.



But, the deadly captain and head coach duo of Hardik and Nehra along with Vikram Solanki (Director of Cricket), Gary Kirsten (Batting coach and mentor) and other support staff of GT cracked the winning formula, put an end to all the doubts and won the trophy with sheer domination. In the whole tournament, Gujarat lost just four matches, out of the 16 games which they played, which shows their domination and class.



"It's a great feeling. More than winning the trophy, the most important thing was the way we played and it was very heartening to see. Under your leadership, the boys gelled very well," Nehra told skipper Pandya in a fun interview after winning the trophy.



Meanwhile, mentor Gary Kirsten said he enjoyed working with Nehra, rating him as one of the finest tacticians going around.



"I've loved working with Ashish, he's really strong tactically - trying to put a game plan together on the fly is not easy. There are so many variables in each game, but what I've enjoyed has been the responsibility players have taken to win games for us," Kirsten said.



Nehra's success as the coach also broke many stereotypes, which were there in the IPL for a long long time.



In the history of IPL, it has been observed that franchises are obsessed with having a foreign head coach and they don't trust the ability of an Indian guy in the main. There were only three Indians -- Sanjay Bangar (RCB), Anil Kumble (PBKS) and Ashish Nehra (GT) -- who served as the head coach of their respective franchises in IPL 2022. However, with the former Indian fast bowler getting success as a head coach with GT, the number could go up in the upcoming seasons.



Also, throughout the tournament, Nehra looked relaxed and was often spotted without a laptop or technology, reminding everyone that keeping things simple could also win team matches without "over-analysing" things.



In the modern cricketing era, coaches and captains have often been seen relying too much on data analytics, match-ups, especially in T20 cricket. There is no denying that technology helps in enhancing a few facets of the game, but too much reliance on the data can also complicate things. The basic cricketing instincts and reading the game situation well at the crucial junctures of the game still rule the cricket.



Overall, Nehra can become a role model for many coaches in terms of keeping things simple, believing in their abilities, taking tactical decisions and building a good environment in the dressing room.