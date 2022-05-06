IPL 2022: Ranveer Singh at the Stadium to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Ranveer is a big cricket fan and often visits stadiums to watch live matches and encourages the players from the stands. He has added extra fire to the lively atmosphere at the stadium.

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the table while Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the IPL standings with just one win this season so far.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya is playing against his former team MI and will be looking forward to win this match, after losing their previous game against Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians batted first and set a target of 178 runs for GT to chase. Opener Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma scored 45 and 43 runs respectively. Tim David scored 44 runs not out off 21 balls to add to the total score.