10 Team IPL 2022 League Stage Format Announced, Teams Divided into Two Groups
IPL 2022: The 10 teams have been divided into two groups.
IPL 2022 kicks-off the 10-team format once again, but this time for good, as the eight old and two new franchises are set to play 70 league stage matches this season.
The BCCI announced the format for the upcoming season and the 10 teams have been divided into two groups, based on which they play five teams twice this season and four teams only once.
But how are the groups decided? Not on a draw of lots, for one.
The BCCI has segregated the 10 teams into Group A and Group B based on the number of IPL finals each franchise has won, and then on the finals each has played.
Based on that metric, Mumbai Indians top the list, followed by Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, with their title wins, round up the top five.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Chargers, Punjab Kings along with the two new franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants make up the bottom half of the order.
That, however, is not how the groups are segregated. The BCCI has then used the formula of twos and divided the franchises into Group A and Group B.
Mumbai Indians are in Group A while Chennai are in Group B, KKR in Group A and SRH in Group B.
Now, the important part.
Who plays whom?
Each of the five teams in Group A and Group B will face each other twice this season. They will also face four teams from the other group once. However, and this is the kicker, they will face the team in the same position as them in the other group - twice.
An example may help uncomplicated that sentence.
Group A's Mumbai Indians will play KKR, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Chargers and Lucknow Super Giants twice this season. They will then place Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans once. Chennai Super Kings, who are hold the corresponding position in Group B will, will play Mumbai Indians twice.
And that is how each team will reach the magic number of 14 league stage matches this season.
As has been the structure of the playoffs, there will continue to be 4 matches, with the final scheduled for 29 May, 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.