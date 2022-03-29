IPL 2022: Focus on Umran Malik, Williamson, R Ashwin as SRH Face RR on Tuesday

Apart from Malik and Williamson, focus will also be on the likes of Rahul Tripahty and Kartik Tyagi in the SRH squad. Tripathy also did well in IPL 2021 as a top-order batter while Tyagi, who caught the eye by bowling a sensational final over for Rajasthan Royals to defend four runs against Punjab Kings in UAE last year, will be another one hoping to avoid the tag of one-season wonder.

Now with SRH, Tyagi will be hoping to show the Royals what they have lost by not retaining or picking him in the auction. SRH will be without Rashid Khan, who has joined the Gujarat Titans, for the first time since 2017.

The Rajasthan Royals, winner of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, will be looking to make a winning start. They have major changes in their personnel and will be banking on their superb bowling unit that has the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, who is likely to partner Boult in the powerplay, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

On the batting front, Rajasthan had retained skipper Sanju Samson, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler and in the auctions picked Devdutt Padikkal, likely to bat at No. 3, and Rassie van der Dussen, who has been in great form for South Africa recently. The side is vastly different from the one they had in 2021 and Samson will be hoping that their fortunes too will change with the new season.