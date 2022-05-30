In Pictures: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans Lift IPL 2022 Trophy in Debut Season
Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 trophy after beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets on Sunday.
Debutants Gujarat Titans capped off a brilliant season by winning the IPL 2022 trophy on Sunday after beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson elected to bat first but Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya had a dream outing in the final, with his incredible spell of 3/17 helping restrict RR to 130/9 in 20 overs.
GT were 31/2 at the end of the powerplay and the batters were struggling to find the boundary however, soon, the duo of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya stitched together a 63-run partnership to put Titans in a better position against the RR bowlers.
Gill remained not out on 45 and hit the winning runs, with David Miller at the other end, as Gujarat bagged their first IPL title in their maiden season.
Here are some images from the celebrations that followed:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.