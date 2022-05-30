ADVERTISEMENT

In Pictures: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans Lift IPL 2022 Trophy in Debut Season

Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 trophy after beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets on Sunday.

Soumya Bontra
Published
IPL
3 min read
In Pictures: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans Lift IPL 2022 Trophy in Debut Season
i

Debutants Gujarat Titans capped off a brilliant season by winning the IPL 2022 trophy on Sunday after beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson elected to bat first but Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya had a dream outing in the final, with his incredible spell of 3/17 helping restrict RR to 130/9 in 20 overs.

GT were 31/2 at the end of the powerplay and the batters were struggling to find the boundary however, soon, the duo of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya stitched together a 63-run partnership to put Titans in a better position against the RR bowlers.

Gill remained not out on 45 and hit the winning runs, with David Miller at the other end, as Gujarat bagged their first IPL title in their maiden season.

Here are some images from the celebrations that followed:

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill celebrate after winning the IPL 2022 final match.</p></div>

Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill celebrate after winning the IPL 2022 final match.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2022: Celebration at the Gujarat Titan's dugout after winning the match</p></div>

IPL 2022: Celebration at the Gujarat Titan's dugout after winning the match

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Skipper Hardik Pandya waving to the crowd at the full packed Ahmedabad stadium.</p></div>

Skipper Hardik Pandya waving to the crowd at the full packed Ahmedabad stadium.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gujarat Titans team on the podium with the IPL 2022 trophy.</p></div>

Gujarat Titans team on the podium with the IPL 2022 trophy.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Skipper Hardik Pandya with the IPL 2022 trophy.</p></div>

Skipper Hardik Pandya with the IPL 2022 trophy.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>RajasthanRoyals skipper Sanju Samson receiving the runners-up award.</p></div>

RajasthanRoyals skipper Sanju Samson receiving the runners-up award.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hardik Pandya and his wife posing with the IPL trophy.</p></div>

Hardik Pandya and his wife posing with the IPL trophy.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>GT's Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill during a post-match interview with Harsha Bhogle.</p></div>

GT's Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill during a post-match interview with Harsha Bhogle.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>RR opener Jos Buttler receiving the Orange Cap award for the highest run-scorer of IPL 2022.</p></div>

RR opener Jos Buttler receiving the Orange Cap award for the highest run-scorer of IPL 2022.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>RR's Yuzvendra Chahal receiving the Purple Cap award for highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022.</p></div>

RR's Yuzvendra Chahal receiving the Purple Cap award for highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>GT skipper Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra during the post match celebrations.</p></div>

GT skipper Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra during the post match celebrations.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gujarat Titans sitting on the ground and chatting after winning the title.</p></div>

Gujarat Titans sitting on the ground and chatting after winning the title.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>RR's Corbin Bosch and Jos Buttler with GT's Hardik Pandya.</p></div>

RR's Corbin Bosch and Jos Buttler with GT's Hardik Pandya.

Image: BCCI

ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>GTopener Matthew Wade with coach Gary Kirsten.</p></div>

GTopener Matthew Wade with coach Gary Kirsten.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Friends and family of Gujarat Titans celebrating the team's win.</p></div>

Friends and family of Gujarat Titans celebrating the team's win.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BCCI's IPL officials on the podium after the final.</p></div>

BCCI's IPL officials on the podium after the final.

Image: BCCI

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×