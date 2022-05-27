IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct

Article 2.3 of the IPL code of conduct talks about 'Use of an audible obscenity during a Match'. It covers the use of words commonly known and understood to be offensive, obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public whether by way of the stump-microphone or otherwise. This conduct may include, for example, swearing in frustration at one's own play or fortune.



In the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens, Karthik provided finishing fireworks in an unconquered 37 off 23 balls, laced with five fours and a six. He was also instrumental in Bangalore taking 84 runs off the last five overs as Rajat Patidar slammed 12 boundaries and seven sixes for scoring an unbeaten 112 off just 54 balls, carrying Bangalore to a mammoth 207/4.



In reply, Lucknow fell 14 runs short, ending at 193/6 in 20 overs. The winner of Qualifier 2 between Bangalore and Rajasthan will face Gujarat Titans in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

(With IANS Inputs)