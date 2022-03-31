'Dinesh Karthik Close to Being as Ice Cool as Dhoni,' Says Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis hailed Dinesh Karthik's calm presence with the bat, saying the wicketkeeper-batter is close to legendary MS Dhoni in terms of ice cool temperament.

In Bangalore's successful chase of 128 against Kolkata at the DY Patil Stadium, Karthik was held back till he came at number seven and finished off the chase with an unbeaten 14 off just seven balls.

"In an ideal world, we would've liked to have won more convincingly but a win is a win. DK's experience helped in the end, cool-calm, runs weren't never really too far away. DK is as close as it gets to MS Dhoni when it comes to being ice cool," said Du Plessis after the match.