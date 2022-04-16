IPL 2022: Dewald Brevis Explains How AB De Villiers Helps Improve His Batting

"He's played a big role, it's a special relationship. He teaches me small things that helps me a lot. It's about my mindset, the way to play the game & tells me to keep it simple with thinking about the game and also with small technical things which he helps me a lot with. Playing with aggression is important but also to just keep calm in certain situations and to now see how next game goes," said Brevis in a pre-match chat with broadcasters ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Against Lucknow, he scored 31 off 13 balls, hitting six fours and a six during his knock.



In the match against Punjab, Brevis had taken apart India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for a four and four consecutive sixes in the ninth over, which included a massive 112 metres six over long-on.



Asked about the same, Brevis remarked, "I really enjoyed it a lot and just try to learn from everyone and try to play fearless out there and play smart cricket. It just happened (against Chahar), I knew my strengths and when I see the ball, they just took over."



Brevis signed off by saying that sharing the dressing room and learning from legends of the game like Sachin Tendulkar and head coach Mahela Jayawardene has been a dream come true for him. "It's really a dream come true to learn from all the legends about cricket in the dressing room. There is so much to learn for every day, every minute. Now to just learn and to do it then out on the field."

(With IANS Inputs)