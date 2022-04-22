IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Elects to Bowl First vs Rajasthan, Both Teams Unchanged
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Match 34 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
Pant said he decided to field first to give his fast bowlers and spinners to make first use of the wicket.
"It will help our fast bowlers and spinners to bowl first. Told the players that we should not focus on the outside noise and focus on our inner selves. Anything near 150-160 will be good," said Pant.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said he was ready to bat first.
"I don't mind (batting first), I was ready for both. Toss is not in my hands, actually getting out of my hand. Both batters and bowlers have to be ready for both situations and we are happy to do it. We are playing a great standard of cricket. All about carrying the momentum. And then move on," he said.
Both sides are unchanged.
Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
