IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Elects to Bowl First vs Rajasthan, Both Teams Unchanged

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Match 34 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Pant said he decided to field first to give his fast bowlers and spinners to make first use of the wicket.

"It will help our fast bowlers and spinners to bowl first. Told the players that we should not focus on the outside noise and focus on our inner selves. Anything near 150-160 will be good," said Pant.