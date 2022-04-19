IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Match Against Punjab Moved to Mumbai Due to COVID-19
5 members of the Delhi Capitals contingent have tested positive for COVID-19.
IPL 2022’s match between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, scheduled for Wednesday, has been moved from Pune to Mumbai. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium.
The game has been moved after COVID-19 hit the Delhi contingent, and the team will undergo another round of testing on Wednesday morning.
Delhi Capitals had on Monday cancelled their trip to Pune from Mumbai and the entire team was put under quarantine after two people had tested Covid-positive.
On Monday, Delhi Capitals confirmed that Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh had been hospitalised after he tested positive. Other than him four other non playing members have tested positive as well.
The other Delhi Capitals members who had tested positive are, physio Patrick Farhat (tested positive on 15 April), sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar (tested positive on 16 April), team doctor Abhijit Salvi (tested positive on 18 April) and social media content team member Akash Mane (tested positive on 18 April).
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 32 – Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne – CCI scheduled on April 20th, 2022, to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment. The change of venue has been triggered due to five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent,” an IPL statement read.
“The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble. From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative. The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th.”
"The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. We wish all of them a speedy recovery," DC said.
According to a report in Cricbuzz, Punjab Kings had not travelled to Pune due to the situation and are stationed in Mumbai.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.