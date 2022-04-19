IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Match Against Punjab Moved to Mumbai Due to COVID-19

IPL 2022’s match between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, scheduled for Wednesday, has been moved from Pune to Mumbai. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium.

The game has been moved after COVID-19 hit the Delhi contingent, and the team will undergo another round of testing on Wednesday morning.

Delhi Capitals had on Monday cancelled their trip to Pune from Mumbai and the entire team was put under quarantine after two people had tested Covid-positive.