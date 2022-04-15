CSK's Deepak Chahar Ruled Out of IPL 2022, Confirms BCCI

In a massive blow for defending champions Chennai Super Kings, their fast bowler Deepak Chahar on Friday was ruled out of the IPL 2022 due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old picked up the injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru while rehabilitating from a quadricep injury sustained during the third T20I against West Indies in February.

"Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury," the league said in a statement.