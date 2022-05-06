IPL 2022: David Warner Sets Record for Most T20 Half-Centuries

This was his 89th half-century in T20 cricket and overtook West Indian legend Chris Gayle, with whom he was tied on 88 half-centuries before this match. India's Virat Kohli is third with 77 half-centuries while Aaron Finch of Australia is fourth with 70. India's Rohit Sharma is fifth on the list with 69 half-centuries.



Warner has scored the most half-centuries in the IPL, scoring 55 fifties so far. Virat is next in line with 47.