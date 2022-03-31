IPL 2022: Lucknow Chase Down Chennai's 210/7, With Three Balls to Spare
IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa opened for CSK and scored a half century vs Lucknow Super Giants.
Lucknow Super Giants have registered their first-ever victory and they've done it in commanding fashion, chasing down Chennai's 210/7, with three balls to spare.
Earlier, Robin Uthappa scored a half century while Shivam Dube fell one run short of the landmark as Chennai Super Kings posted 210/7. Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the best of the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers as he claimed 2/24 off his four overs.
In reply, Quinton de Kock scored 61 and KL Rahul too contributed with 40 runs but Evin Lewis' 23-ball 55 helped complete the chase succesfully.
Earlier, Robin Uthappa’s breezy half century and a fine 49 by local lad Shivam Dube helped CSK post 210/7 after being put into bat first.
Uthappa was promoted to the opener's slot after New Zealand's Devon Conway failed to click in the first match and the veteran provided CSK with a superb start as he blasted three boundaries off Avesh Khan in his opening over. He handed Dushmantha Chameera in the same fashion, hitting the Sri Lankan pacer for a four and six in his first over.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was one of the players retained by CSK following his brilliant batting last season, failed to click for the second successive match and was the first wicket to fall and he was run out when he stepped out of his crease following an LBW appeal. Ravi Bishnoi caught him short with a direct hit.
Uthappa though found an able ally in English all-rounder Moeen Ali (35), who was playing his first match of this IPL edition after reaching India late due to visa issues. They added 50 runs for the second wicket in quick time as CSK crossed 50 in fifth over and Uthappa completed his 50 off 25 deliveries, hitting Avesh for a six in his second over and dispatching Andrew Tye for a couple of hits to the boundary.
Moeen Ali (35) too struck four boundaries and two sixes during his 22-ball stay at the wicket while Ravi Bishnoi got the team their second breakthrough, sending Uthappa out on 50.
Shivam Dube was the next man in and he capitalised on the platform provided by Uthappa, blasting a couple of huge sixes off the pacers as CSK went from strength to strength. He added 50 runs for the fourth wicket with Ambati Rayudu (27) but was out to Avesh Khan, while batting on 49.
Skipper Ravindra Jadeja added 17 runs to the tally while MS Dhoni started with a six and then smashed a four after coming into bat in the 19th over. He stayed unbeaten as Ravindra Jadeja and Dwaine Pretorius both fell to Andrew Tye in the final over, and Chennai posted 210/7.
