CSK to Retain Dhoni, Jadeja While Rahul Likely to Lead Lucknow IPL Team: Report

Ahead of the mega IPL auction, defending Champions Chennai Super Kings have decided to retain their talismanic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the next three seasons, according to Indian Express.

Apart from Dhoni, the franchise has also reportedly decided to retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played key roles in CSK's 2021 IPL title win.

As per BCCI rules, each team is allowed to retain a maximum of four players and four time champions are also in talks with England all-rounder Moeen Ali to come on board.