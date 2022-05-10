IPL 2022: CEO Involved in Team Selection, Says KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer

“It’s really difficult. I was also in that position once when I started playing IPL. We discuss with the coaches, CEO is also involved in team selection. Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) goes to the players and tells them if they are not playing. All of them are very supportive of the decision-making. The way they turn up to the ground, each and every individual in the playing eleven, it’s something to be proud of as a captain.”

Speaking about the win, Shreyas though was expectedly happy.

“The way we played with high spirits and a good vibe, I’m proud of it. The win was comprehensive. The players were charged up to win the game. The previous games have not been great for us. It plays on your mind when you are on the losing side. I’m not satisfied but I want to keep up with the same momentum to come back strong in the other games.”

KKR play Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in their final two games.