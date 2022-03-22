IPL 2022: BCB Refuse to Release Taskin as Replacement for Lucknow's Mark Wood

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) new franchise Lucknow Super Giants have expressed their interest in roping in Taskin Ahmed as a replacement for Mark Wood but Bangladesh Cricket Board official said the board is reluctant to give a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to their pacer.

"Since we have two important series like the ongoing tour of South Africa and the home series against Sri Lanka, we feel it won't be right for him to take part in the IPL," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.