IPL 2022: Axar-Lalit's Late Charge Helps Delhi Capitals Win vs Mumbai Indians

Anmolpreet did not read Kuldeep well and tried to slice it over the covers but miscued it towards long-off, where Lalit Yadav ran in from the deep to take a simple catch.

After that the debutant 19-year-old, Tilak Verma walked in but he too did not stay long before getting out to Khaleel Ahmad for 22 runs in 15 balls.

After losing three wickets in quick succession, the scoring rate of Mumbai Indians slumped, but Kishan at the other end was making runs with odd boundaries.

When Mumbai was set to regain the momentum, Kuldeep once again provided a breakthrough, taking Kieron Pollard's wicket.

A shorter one from Kuldeep caught Pollard off guard and the West Indies batter tried to pull it over the mid-wicket where Tim Seifert dived to his right to take a good overhead catch to end Pollard's stay. It was Kuldeep Yadav's third wicket in the match.

The fall of regular wickets did not deter Kishan at the other end as he continued to make runs, hitting the odd boundaries. He returned unbeaten 81 as Mumbai managed to post a competitive total of 177/5 in 20 overs.