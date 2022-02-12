IPL 2022 Auction: Young Abhishek Sharma Picked by SRH for Rs 6.5 Crore
Abhishek Sharma's base price was listed at Rs 20 lakhs.
Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma had a fantastic IPL Mega Auction as he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 6.50 crore.
Abhishek’s base price was listed at Rs 20 lakhs and once his name came up, Gujarat and Punjab entered into a bidding war. The two teams were also joined by SRH, with whom Abhishek has previously played.
Eventually, SRH out bid the others to sign up Abhishek Sharma.
While the likes of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw and others stole the headlines with the 2018 U-19 World Cup title for India, Abhishek had been one of the most important players for the team in that tournament.
An attractive debut for Delhi in 2018 against the mighty RCB saw him burst onto the scene in the IPL, and was soon traded by SRH in return for Shikhar Dhawan, who went to Delhi.
Abhishek, a hard hitting middle-order batter, has played a total of 22 games in the IPL and scored 241 runs with a strike-rate of 139.31. He’s also picked 7 wickets in his short career.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.