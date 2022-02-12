IPL 2022 Auction: Young Abhishek Sharma Picked by SRH for Rs 6.5 Crore

Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma had a fantastic IPL Mega Auction as he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 6.50 crore.

Abhishek’s base price was listed at Rs 20 lakhs and once his name came up, Gujarat and Punjab entered into a bidding war. The two teams were also joined by SRH, with whom Abhishek has previously played.

Eventually, SRH out bid the others to sign up Abhishek Sharma.