IPL 2022 Auction: Trent Boult Joins Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 Crore
Trent Boult started his IPL career in 2015 when he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.80 crore.
Listed at Rs 2 crore, the New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was understandably sought after at the IPL Auction. He was bought by the Rajasthan Royals at Rs 8 crore.
Boult saw the bids coming in at good speed as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals were among those putting up their hand. Mumbai too stepped in at Rs 6.25 crore as the Royals continued to go for it.
However, Rajasthan had the last laugh.
Trent Boult was among the 10 players who were part of the 'marquee' list that the 2022 IPL auction started with.
He played the last two seasons with Mumbai Indians, picking 25 wickets in 15 matches in 2020 and 13 in 14 outings in 2021. His economy in both seasons was under 8 with the 32-year-old Kiwi also picking the Man of the Match award in the 2020 IPL final that was won by Mumbai.
Boult started his IPL career in 2015 when he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.80 crore. Following two seasons there, he was released by the franchise and picked up by KKR in the auction for Rs 5 crore. Since then, he has played for Delhi Capitals for a couple of seasons before being traded to Mumbai where he formed a formidable pace partnership with Indian star Jasprit Bumrah.
Boult was earning Rs 3.2 crore a season at Mumbai Indians.
