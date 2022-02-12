IPL 2022 Auction: Trent Boult Joins Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 Crore

Listed at Rs 2 crore, the New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was understandably sought after at the IPL Auction. He was bought by the Rajasthan Royals at Rs 8 crore.

Boult saw the bids coming in at good speed as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals were among those putting up their hand. Mumbai too stepped in at Rs 6.25 crore as the Royals continued to go for it.

However, Rajasthan had the last laugh.