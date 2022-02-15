ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022 Auction: Thought Suresh Raina May Not Fit In This Team, Says CSK CEO

Suresh Raina, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, went unsold in an IPL auction for the first time.

IANS
IPL
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL Auction 2022: Suresh Raina has gone unsold&nbsp;</p></div>
Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanath on Monday said that the management did not acquire Suresh Raina at the IPL 2022 mega auction as the former India batter may not fit in the current team's composition.

Raina, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, went unsold in an IPL auction for the first time in the history of the lucrative league. CSK did not even bid for him.

"Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, not to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that's one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team," Kasi said in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their YouTube channel on Monday.

Kasi further added that the Super Kings will miss Raina and opener Faf du Plessis, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the auction.

"We will miss him, we will miss Faf who has been with us for the last decade, that's the process and dynamics of the auction," he added.

