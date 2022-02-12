IPL 2022 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Win Bidding War for Devdutt Padikkal

Stylish left-handed opener Devdutt Padikkal had a base price of Rs 2 crore and was eventually picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore.

RCB and CSK were the two sides who started off the bidding for Padikkal and then Mumbai and Rajasthan joined in at Rs 4.6 and Rs 4.8 crore respectively.

Finally, the Royals had the last laugh at Rs 7.75 crore.