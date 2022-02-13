IPL 2022 Auction: Punjab Win Intense Bidding War With SRH to Get Odean Smith

Odean Smith had a base price of Rs 1 crore and was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore.

Punjab started the bidding with Lucknow joining in as well soon, with both teams keen not to overspend either. Soon enough the numbers doubled for Smith, who would have been watching on from his hotel room as the West Indies are in India for a white-ball tour. Hyderabad too joined into the mix for Smith to rival Lucknow and Punjab. At Rs 3.80 crore, Rajasthan too jumped on to the bandwagon. Punjab and SRH were in an intense battle for Smith, with Ness Wadia and co bringing him home for Rs 6 crore.