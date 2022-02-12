Shahrukh Khan Becomes Highest-Paid Uncapped Player of 2022 IPL Auction

Shahrukh Khan will be back at Punjab Kings following a fierce bidding war between KKR, CSK and his old franchise that saw the all-rounder bought for Rs 9 crore, making him the highest-paid uncapped player so far in this IPL auction.

His base price was Rs 40 lakh and Chennai Super Kings made the first bid.

After a long silence, KKR joined with a bid of their own and it escalated quickly from there and raced to 2 crore, before a brief break.

At 2.60 crore, Punjab Kings entered the bidding and it was a quick battle with CSK after that as the bid raced to Rs 4 crore and it continued between the two teams till it reached Rs 5.75 crore. Punjab raised it to 6 but Chennai's rebuttal was quick and it continued on till Chennai finally bowed out - Punjab making the winning bid at Rs 9 crore.