IPL 2022 Auction: Pacer T Natarajan Returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad
Natarajan picked 16 wickets in the 2020 season and then went to Australia.
Left arm pacer T Natarajan's base price was at Rs 1 crore and was signed on by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore on day 1 of the IPL Mega Auction.
For Natarajan, the first bid came from his previous employers Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans joined the bidding soon as the value quickly tripled.
SRH ensured he returned to the team with a winning bid of Rs 4 crore.
One of the stories of IPL 2020 and then some more, T Natarajan burst onto the scene with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, bowling with fine control and accuracy to derail the big hitting batters.
Natarajan’s yorkers and ability to keep the batters in check in the final overs of the innings became the talk of town as Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the playoffs. Natarajan picked 16 wickets in the 2020 season and then went to Australia with the Indian team, where he continued on his fairy tale journey as the men in blue, who pulled off one of the greatest comebacks ever.
Injury kept Natarajan out for an extended period after that but he will be raring to go this season.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.