No Chris Gayle, but Sreesanth Listed Among 1,214 Players for IPL Auction: Report
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Chris Gayle are some of the notable absentees.
The much awaited list for the IPL Mega Auction has been finalised and while there are some exciting names, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Chris Gayle are some of the notable absentees. However, a surprise inclusion is former India regular and Kerala bowler S Sreesanth, according to ESPNcricinfo
Australians David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, along with India spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are among 49 cricketers who have reportedly listed themselves in the maximum base price bracket (INR 2 crore) for the auction.
A total of 1,214 players have signed up for the auction with 318 overseas players and 896 Indian players involved.
“The players list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players,” an IPL release read on Saturday.
The detailed list is as below:
· Capped Indian (61 players)
· Capped International (209 players)
· Associate (41 players)
· Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players)
· Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players)
· Uncapped Indians (692 players)
· Uncapped Internationals (62 players)
Among the big names who are missing from this initial list include Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes.
The list will eventually be trimmed before the two-day IPL Auction once the franchises send back their wishlists.
The Auction is slated to take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.
Meanwhile, Lucknow, one of the two new franchises in the mix, has made KL Rahul the joint-highest paid player in the history of the IPL by signing him on for INR 17 Cr, the same amount as Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bangalore grabbed him in 2018.
Here is the list for the top 3 brackets.
INR 2 crore bracket
R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shardul Thakur, Robin Uthappa, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Mujeeb Zadran, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Quinton de Kock, Marchant de Lange, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Odean Smith
INR 1.5 crore bracket
Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran.
INR 1 crore bracket
Manish Pandey, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Wriddhiman Saha, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, James Faulkner, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, D’arcy Short, Andrew Tye, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner
(With Inputs from ESPN Cricinfo)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.