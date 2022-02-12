ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2022 Auction: No Bid From MI For Krunal Pandya, Goes to Lucknow for 8.25 Cr
Krunal will no longer be playing in the same IPL team as his brother Hardik, who is set to lead the Gujarat Titans.
Ace Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been picked up by Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL mega auction, for a sum of Rs 8.25 crore.
The 30-year-old all-rounder had a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Krunal will no longer be playing in the same IPL team as his brother Hardik, after having played together for Mumbai Indians in previous seasons. Mumbai chose to not bid for Krunal in the auction.
While Krunal will represent Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new teams this IPL, Hardik is set to captain the Gujarat Titans, the IPL's other new entrant.
