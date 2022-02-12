IPL 2022 Auction: Mohammad Shami Goes to New Entrant Gujarat Titans For 6.25 Cr
Mohammed Shami is one of India's leading bowlers and is known to cause a fair amount of trouble in the final overs.
Mohammad Shami, one of India's star pacers, has been picked up by the Gujarat Titans at the mega IPL auction for a sum of Rs 6.25 crore.
Prior to the auction, Gujarat, one of the two new teams this IPL, had picked Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Afghanistan’s ace spinner Rashid Khan for their side.
Shami, who has been one of the now-much-feared Indian pace attack, finished as the fifth highest wicket-taker in the IPL last year. The ace Indian bowler, who played for Punjab Kings led the attack from 2019. He has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders (2011-2013) and Delhi Daredevils (2014-2018), before moving to Punjab.
In his 79-game IPL career, Shami has bagged as many wickets with 2021 and 2019 seeing him pick 19 wickets each, while 2020 finished with a haul of 20 scalps.
In the years before that, Shami’s record in the IPL wasn’t the best he did not play regularly and managed 21 wickets in 5 seasons where he played a total of 35 games.
Shami, who can be a little expensive at times, though can be quite the handful in the final phase when he gets his radar on track, something he has made a habit of in recent years, across formats and teams.
